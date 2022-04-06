ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Shape of You verdict: Singer describes ‘cost on mental health’ after winning copyright trial

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFNq4_0f0n8Y3R00

Ed Sheeran has won the High Court battle over his hit 2017 single “Shape of You” .

The British singer-songwriter and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol , and producer Steven McCutcheon (Steve Mac), had denied copying parts of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track, “Oh Why”, for the song from Sheeran’s chart-topping third album, Divide.

Chokri – who performs under the name Sami Switch – and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, alleged that the “Oh I” hook in “Shape Of You” is “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their own track.

Ian Mill QC, representing Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon, said during the 11-day trial that the trio were clear that they had “no preconceived ideas” when going into Rokstone Studios, where “Shape of You” was written, on 12 October 2016.

In a ruling on Wednesday 6 April, Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from “Oh Why” when writing “Shape of You”.

“There was a lot of talk throughout this case about cost. But there is more than just a financial cost,” Sheeran said in a joint statement released with McDaid and McCutcheon , following the ruling.

“There is a cost on creativity. When we are tangled up in law suits, we are not making music or playing shows.”

The statement continued: “There is a cost on our mental health. The stress this causes on all sides is immense. It affects so many aspects of our everyday lives and the lives of our families and friends. We are not corporations. We are not entities. We are human beings. We are songwriters. We do not want to diminish the hurt and pain anyone has suffered through this, and at the same time, we feel it is important to acknowledge that we too have had our own hurts and life struggles throughout the course of this process.”

The liveblog is now closed

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Music experts disagree in Ed Sheeran court case

Music experts have given contrasting views over whether Ed Sheeran copied the work of another singer when he wrote his 2017 single Shape Of You. The star denies stealing the chorus of Sami Switch's Oh Why for the "oh I, oh I, oh I" hook of his hit song. Forensic...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is ‘coincidentally similar’ to the song he is accused of copying, music expert says

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran was target of 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in work of grime artist who later accused him of copying his track for 2017 hit Shape of You, High Court copyright battle hears

Ed Sheeran was targeted with a 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court has been told. The former management company for Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, allegedly made a 'huge effort' to bring the 2015 song Oh Why to the star's notice.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Steve Mac
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Copyright#High Court#British#Snow Patrol#Rokstone Studios#Mcdaid And Mccutcheon
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
The Independent

Ed Sheeran was ‘targeted’ to promote artist accusing singer of plagiarism

Ed Sheeran was allegedly targeted with a “concerted plan” to secure his interest in the songwriter who has now accused him of plagiarism. The former management company for Sami Chokri, an artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, told the High Court they made a “huge effort” to bring his 2015 song “Oh Why” to Sheeran’s notice.One company director claimed that they felt “cheated” and “upset” by Sheeran’s alleged “blatant copying” of the song in his 2017 hit “Shape Of You.”Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue claim that a central “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran faces wait for judge’s ruling in Shape of You legal row

Ed Sheeran faces a wait to learn the outcome of a High Court dispute over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape of You.A trial in London focused around allegations that the song ripped off another artist’s track concluded on Tuesday.Mr Justice Zacaroli, who presided over the 11-day hearing that Mr Sheeran attended throughout, said he would “take some time to consider my judgment” which he would deliver “as soon as I can”.Mr Sheeran and his co-authors, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny that Shape Of You copies part of 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.Mr...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to perform at live fundraising event

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the acts announced to perform at the charity event Concert for Ukraine. The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal. Rock band Snow Patrol, singer Emili Sandé, jazz artist Gregory Porter and disco legends Nile Rodgers & Chic have also been announced to perform, alongside Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Odell.Cabello recently released her second collaboration with Sheeran, “Bam Bam”. They previously released their duet “South of the Border”, from Sheeran’s No 6...
WORLD
American Songwriter

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is the Longest Charting Billboard Hot 100 Hit by a Female Singer

The numbers are in, and Billboard has confirmed that Dua Lipa is rewriting history. Lipa’s hit single “Levitating” has now spent its 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This feat of sonic popularity broke the previous female record of a 69-week run on the chart held by “Blue” singer LeAnn Rimes. Lipa’s predecessor held the record for several years after her song “How Do I Live” captured the peak attention of the masses from 1997 to 1998.
MUSIC
WJBF.com

Best Ed Sheeran merchandise

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ed Sheeran is a singer-songwriter based out of the United Kingdom who is best known for his sultry singing voice. He creates emotional, yet powerful pop ballads often just using a guitar or piano. He has fans all around the world, including many millions in the United States and Europe. With each album or single release, Sheeran will also unveil a line of merchandise. They usually include apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and long-sleeved T-shirts that showcase the artwork from his songs.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy