ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Byram 'Impresses' in Return to the Lineup

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20-year-old defenseman made his return to the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in their 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, which officially punched the team's ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While warmly welcomed, Byram's path back into the lineup wasn't a linear trajectory...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NHL

ROCK-SOLID PERFORMANCE

ANAHEIM - It was a heckuva time to score your first goal of the season. Michael Stone was playing in his seventh game of the season Wednesday night, which just so happened to be his 500th career NHL tilt. With Calgary up 2-1 and the Ducks pressing for the equalizer,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
NHL
markerzone.com

BOWEN BYRAM RETURNS TO COLORADO'S LINEUP FOLLOWING LENGTHY ABSENCE

After missing the last 37 games, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram will return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Byram's last game was January 10th and following that game, he left the team, taking a personal leave of absence. Byram's father said that his son was dealing with lingering issues from previous head injuries.
NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Alex Newhook
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Ryan Murray
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS

SAN JOSE - The Flames will have new faces in the lineup against the Sharks. Blueliners Juuso Valimaki and Connor Mackey will skate, along with Brett Ritchie who returns to the fold. Dan Vladar will start in net. Below are the lines and pairing from the pregame skate:. Lines. Johnny...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Hold Team Photo Day

The San Jose Sharks held their annual team photo day at SAP Center on Monday, April 6 at SAP Center. Sharks players posed for a few photos while waiting to take the official team photo on the ice. Alexander Barabanov and Erik Karlsson each took fan-requested selfies. Several of the...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Colorado Avalanche#Sports Radio#Ahl
NHL

Hossa to have No. 81 retired by Blackhawks next season

CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by the Chicago Blackhawks next season, the team announced Thursday. The forward will be the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blackhawks, joining goalies Glenn Hall (No. 1) and Tony Esposito (No. 35), defensemen Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (each No. 3), and forwards Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18) and Stan Mikita (No. 21).
NHL
NHL

Brady Tkachuk joins pickup game with neighborhood kids

Senators captain plays street hockey after win against Red Wings on Sunday. Brady Tkachuk discusses the Ottawa Senators with Jackie Redmond and Renee Paquette on 'NHL Now'. Brady Tkachuk is that hockey player next door. The Ottawa Senators captain joined his neighborhood kids in a pickup game of street hockey...
NHL
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: The good and the bad in final stretch

This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent run of consistency in one-goal games, and why they're doing just enough to secure victories. Plus, what having (soon-to-be) three 30-goal scorers means for the offense, a "feckless" stretch for the power play and more.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Letunov, Trivigno & More

Chris Kreider set a New York Rangers franchise record and moved closer to the 50 goal mark. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury shored up his prospect list by acquiring Maxim Letunov and signing Bobby Trivigno while the Blueshirts might be able to take the Metropolitan Division. Kreider Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
markerzone.com

A TOTAL CHIRP-FEST AS MATTHEW TKACHUK JOINS THE NHL ON TNT PANEL

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche play hilarious water game in new video

Players try to get each other spit out a glass of water. The Colorado Avalanche made it rain indoors. Players participated in a hilarious game where one teammate fills their mouth with water as their partner attempts to make them spit it out. There were a range of tactics used...
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Blues Bummer

Kraken killed five-plus minutes of penalty time against NHL's third-best power-play unit, limiting Blues to just four shots while hitting a post on one shorthanded attempt and generating other chances. But St. Louis converted on the sixth power play minute to make it 1-0 after first 20 minutes. Chris Driedger...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy