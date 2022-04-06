Passion fuels Boise State safety JL Skinner

To understand JL Skinner is to realize he had a go-to orthopedic surgeon as a child.

“Dr. Frost,” said Skinner’s mom, Thomasina Alexander, “that’s his name.”

Skinner was a regular at his office, the young kid always one to take doctor’s orders as suggestions. If orthopedic surgeons operated like sandwich shops and handed out buy nine, get the 10th free coupons, Alexander would have had a few full punch cards.

Just as it seemed impossible for Skinner to be cautious, it seemed preposterous that he’d treat an injury carefully. He’d sprain his arm, get it in a sling and, not long after, “the sling would be back behind his neck,” Alexander said.

So Dr. Frost began to just put Skinner in a cast for even the smallest damage.

“He didn’t trust (JL) at all,” Alexander said of the doctor.

That was probably smart. Skinner, it seemed, had the pain tolerance of a daredevil, sometimes hesitant to report his injuries because it meant he couldn’t play with his friends anymore.

Alexander describes her young son as “active,” which is a nice way of saying he couldn’t relax. It got to the point Skinner hardly slept, energy consuming his body like a balloon filling with helium. He needed something to let the air escape.

“Football was a way to get that energy out of him and keep him out of trouble,” Alexander said.

****

There’s this passion Skinner exudes in everything he does, this childlike joy that he brings to all settings. Perhaps it’s why the same roughness, the same lack of caution he had in his San Diego backyard as a pre-teen is the same he shows on The Blue every Saturday.

“He knows the line to stay on and he’s going to walk it. And that’s what we want,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said. “He’s invested himself in getting better this spring — both mentally and physically — and he’s out there with his mouthpiece talking to the other side.”

Skinner has had to answer a lot of questions during his time in Boise. But the pressing concerns around the Broncos’ safety are not about development or improvement or discipline, they are about things that make no sense to so many.

Why did you stay in Boise over Christmas in 2020 to train instead of going home with your family?

“I really felt disappointed with my performance last year just because I know the type of player I can be and the type of player I am,” Skinner told the Idaho Press in August.

Why did you stay at Boise State for another season when you probably could have been drafted?

“It was me personally (wondering) like if I wanted to leave yet or if I was ready,” he said. “I really wasn’t ready to leave yet. I wanted to stay here, build more with my teammates and be around the guys some more.”

Coaches have raved about your leadership. How would you describe your style?

“I’m very passionate. I’m very passionate about this game,” he said. “I try to lead by example and show guys how to do things and how to plan stuff. But when I have to be vocal, it’s kind of loud and it comes off a certain way. But it’s all from love. I’m just so passionate about it. It’s really passionate — I’m just really passionate about this game. Whenever I play, I try and let everything show that I’m passionate about this game.”

For those counting at home, that’s six uses of “passionate” in under 30 seconds. Impressive. But Skinner means it. And it explains so much. Even the biggest knock on Skinner from last year — his two targeting penalties — can be attributed to intensity.

His devotion to football and to Boise State is tough to misinterpret.

Skinner has always set goals for himself. Everyone around him has heard the ever growing list. Before his freshman year, his mom said, Skinner wanted to be on BSU’s depth chart. His second season, after not playing safety in high school, he wanted to grow and develop more in his new position. Then he wanted to get bigger. And last year’s target is the same as this year’s: Win a championship.

After a 7-5 season for the Broncos last season, Alexander knows that last objective is anything but a certainty. She also knows to not doubt her son and his goals. Back when Skinner was a freshman at Point Loma High, he and his mom discussed what it would take to put him through college and the cost associated with that.

The conversation didn’t last long.

“Don’t worry mom,” he said. “I promise I’m going to get a scholarship.”

“And he got it,” Alexander said. “It’s like everything he says he’s going to do, he works to get to that point.”

****

Mike Hastings, Skinner’s coach at Point Loma, was a solid football player himself. He says that to note, back in high school, he played in the San Diego City vs. L.A. City All Star Game.

The star of his San Diego squad: Future Hall of Famer Junior Seau. For two weeks, the team practiced on a Marine base in San Diego, Hastings playing defensive tackle as one of the best linebackers in history rushed alongside him.

“I’ve never raised my game like that being around somebody of that caliber,” Hastings said, bringing the conversation back to Skinner.

“JL is in that category,” he added. “He tries to raise his teammates up to that same level that he’s at. I get it but it’s almost like, ‘You’ve got to temper that a little bit.’ He would get guys going at such a high level that you don’t want it to be a negative.”

Skinner tried to make every one of his teammates as good as he was — but at times that felt like turning Bogus Basin into Mt. Everest. Skinner did things for Point Loma that his teammates weren’t replicating.

Paul Lawrence, a former assistant at Point Loma, could tell tales of Skinner’s majestic feats until he ran out of breath.

Like all the games he shut down one half of the field. Like the time against Olympian High that he caught a short curl, shed his defender, juked another, stutter-stepped past another and ran 80 yards for a touchdown. Or time Skinner lined up at Wildcat in a playoff game. He was supposed to throw a jump ball on the goal line, but Skinner was so much taller than everyone else, he hardly had to get off the ground.

“He had nobody there who could compete with him at the level he’s at,” Hastings said. “That speaks to his character, his goal-orientation, just the way he goes about just living his life. He just wants to be the best.”

One time when Skinner was 9, he and some buddies were in the backyard playing two-hand touch football, which is 9-year-old slang for tackle football mixed with WWE wrestling.

After a while, Skinner waltzed into the house bawling.

“Mom, he said, “I think I broke my arm.”

Skinner was right, but it’s not like he had just broken it. He snapped it about an hour prior, but it only slightly bothered him, so Skinner kept playing, kept running around, kept tackling until the pain brought out tears.

“He’s been trying to prove things his whole entire life,” his mom said.