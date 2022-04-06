Anker announces the AnkerMake M5, a 3D printer for the masses

Robots and automation are already part of the manufacturing process for a lot of companies, and today Ford is introducing a robot that it uses in its own facility. Named Javier, this robot is responsible for Ford's 3D printing, and it's to the point where Javier can mostly handle the printing autonomously — even when no humans are around to watch it. Indeed, the company says Javier mostly spends its day doing nothing but 3D printing, only taking a "short break" to recharge the batteries. If Javier were self-aware, that would be downright dystopian.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO