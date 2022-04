Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.

