New Show: BET’s ‘The Porter’

NEW YORK -- Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter is now stepping into the spotlight as a director.The 1997 Broadway hit "The Life" gets new life this week in New York City Center's popular "Encores" series.Porter's role is behind the scenes. He's adapted the story about sex workers, drug addicts and despair in 1980s Times Square, and he's the director."The creators of 'The Life,' white?" CBS2's Dana Tyler asked."Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman and David Newman, yes," Porter said."So you have the permission to reinterpret it, is that the right word, in a way? Through Black eyes," Tyler said."Um,...
