The man who runs the mercenary operation is Rusty (Kiefer Sutherland), and before long, he sends Mike and Harper on their first mission, which naturally goes sideways in a spectacular fashion. Harper is injured and can’t leave a drainage tunnel where they’re hiding, so Mike heads out to find out the extraction plan, promising to come back to get his friend, which never happens. Harper dresses his wounds as best he can and heads out, only to hear that Mike has been killed and he is being hunted, possibly by men hired by Rusty, who is looking to tie up loose ends on this botched mission. The rest of The Contractor is part manhunt story, part mystery, with Harper trying to find out who their target was, who wanted him dead, and who betrayed his team.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO