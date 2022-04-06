Review: Chronicling Skateboarder Tony Hawk’s Epic Career, Until the Wheels Fall Off Sticks the Landing

When your two main characters are named in the credits as Man One and Man Two, you may get a sneaking suspicion that the story you’ve just seen is something of a metaphor. The largely Australian production from director/co-writer (with Polly Smyth) and star Anthony Hayes (Man Two, for those counting), Gold is a sometimes striking, often brutal tale of a drifter (Man One, played by a bearded and scarred Zac Efron) who arrives by train on the edge of a desert. He’s on his way to a place only known as The Compound, which sounds like one of the last remaining safe havens in a country, or maybe even world, that has gone and done it to itself. Money still serves some function, and for a few hundred dollars, Man Two is driving Man One to this mysterious compound from the train station. The desert is barren and endless, and the trip will take days; plus, what lies behind the walls of the Compound doesn’t sound much better than what Man One has just left.

