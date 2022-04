She was known as a friend, a mentor, an artist and a Detroiter through and through, and now local artists are coming together to pay tribute to the legacy she left behind. The Scarab Club, in Detroit’s Midtown, recently unveiled its annual art exhibit and memorial to the late Detroit artist Gilda Snowden, open through April 15, 2022. The mixed-media exhibit, open to all artists, was reframed in 2015 to commemorate Snowden’s impact on Detroit’s arts community before she passed away in 2014.

