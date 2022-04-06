Trump’s eldest daughter meets with 1/6 cmte.

It’s widely known that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is a shameless opportunist. But could he be even. Potentially yes, according to a report from The Washington Post published this week detailing just how closely Cruz worked with then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Reporter Michael Kranish also revealed that Cruz has known Trump’s attorney John Eastman — who authored legal memos he hoped would be used to deny the certification of the election — for decades. That raises questions over whether Cruz coordinated directly with the White House on legal strategy designed to undermine the election.
