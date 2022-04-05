ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

AMBER Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother in northeast Ohio

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The AMBER Alert that was issued for an abducted 12-year-old girl in northeast Ohio early Monday morning has been canceled....

www.wtol.com

WMBF

Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled. Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody. No further details were provided. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the...
POPE COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two teen girls arrested in abduction of Milwaukee infant that prompted AMBER Alert

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee have arrested two teenage girls in connection with the abduction of a three-month-old boy that prompted an AMBER Alert earlier this week. In a news release Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department said officers arrested the 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls, whom they did not name, after the infant’s mother reported him missing early Wednesday morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KARE 11

Amber Alert: Pope County officials believe 2-year-old boy was abducted

POPE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who officials in Pope County say was likely abducted. Authorities say officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance locating Robert William Ramirez, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. Authorities say the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the city of Westport, about 20 miles southeast of Alexandria. No suspect information has been released.
POPE COUNTY, MN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl missing from Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing 10-year-old girl. The Shelburn Police Department said Lillith Ruffner was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Shelburn, just south of Terre Haute. Police said Lillith is 4 feet 5 inches tall,...
SHELBURN, IN
CBS Minnesota

AMBER Alert Canceled For 2-Year-Old In Pope County: Child Found Safe, Suspect In Custody

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy in Pope County. The child has been found safe. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office took a missing child report near Westport on Thursday morning. An AMBER Alert was sent out in the evening. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota BCA said the child was located safe and a Big Lake man was taken into custody. The man was arrested outside his home shortly after 11 p.m. The child was found after someone called 911 and said he was in the garage of their Paynesville home. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He is in his mother’s custody. The sheriff’s office says the incident is under investigation.
POPE COUNTY, MN
CBS News

School superintendent arrested for allegedly lying about sending threats to local police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent is facing a federal charge for allegedly lying to officials about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate for chief of police, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark, 51, allegedly sent the messages to a candidate seeking to become the town's chief of police, causing them to drop out of contention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

