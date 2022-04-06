ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Game Recap: Suns blast Lakers home for summer, coast to 63rd win, 121-110

By Dave King
brightsideofthesun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns started the game a bit off their mark again, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton carried the team to a 63-58 lead at halftime, and then the rest of the guys helped blow the game open in the third quarter. The Suns took a 26-point lead...

www.brightsideofthesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix. The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cam Johnson coming off Suns' bench on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Johnson will revert to a bench role.
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Jae Crowder
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (rest) starting for Suns on Tuesday; Landry Shamet back to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Landry Shamet will revert to a bench role.
NBA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Phoenix Suns
NESN

Suns Rule Out Booker, Paul, Ayton, And Crowder vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (back), Chris Paul (thumb), Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Jae Crowder (ankle) for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers per Kellan Olson of Empire Of The Suns. It seems like the four are simply getting rest as Phoenix has comfortably clinched...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy