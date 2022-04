Dr. Stone's manga might have brought the story of Senku to a close but the anime adaptation still has quite a long road ahead of it before it ends the story of the Stone World. While fans have to wait until 2023 to see the third season of the anime series by TMS/8PAN, a summer special is set to arrive later this year which will focus on the swashbuckling pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the television series.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO