In its latest budget, the federal government has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to expand Australia’s green hydrogen capabilities. Green hydrogen is made by electrolysis of water, powered by solar and wind electricity, and it’s key to the government’s “technology not taxes” approach to meeting its climate target of net-zero emissions by 2050. The government aims to create a major green hydrogen export industry, particularly to Japan, for which Australia signed an export deal in January. But as our latest research suggests, the likely scale may well be overstated. We show Japan has more than enough solar and wind energy to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO