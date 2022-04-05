No injuries after truck crashes into building in Gray

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 45-year-old man died at a hospital in northern Idaho after he crashed with a semi-truck at an intersection on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police, the crash victim, from Spokane, was taken to a nearby hospital Sunday March 20, where they died from their injuries. The man had been driving an older Mazda on a side road at around 11:50 a.m. when he collided with a semi-truck headed north on State Highway 41. The driver of the Mazda was the only person transported to the hospital. ISP said the crash shut down the highway.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO