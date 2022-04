Devon Laguinto has quickly established himself as the top pitcher for the Rancho Cotate baseball team and his most recent outing on Wednesday might be his best to date. The sophomore righty fired a three-hit, complete-game 1-0 shutout of No. 3 Windsor to help the No. 7 Cougars snap a three-game skid and open North Bay League-Oak play with a win.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO