ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Victor Olofsson's late goal lifts Sabres over Hurricanes

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fb1Vj_0f0m51rd00

Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres broke a tie and beat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have at least one point in eight of their last nine games.

Craig Anderson made 32 saves for Buffalo (26-34-11).

Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter scored goals and Jordan Staal provided two assists for the Hurricanes (45-17-8), who dropped their second game in a row.

Frederik Andersen, making his third consecutive start, stopped 18 shots.

Fast opened the scoring with the game’s only first-period goal as Carolina enjoyed a 13-5 edge in first-period shots. The Sabres didn’t have a shot on goal midway through the opening period.

Skinner scored just 1:21 into the second period on a 2-on-1 chance against his former team, picking up his 29th goal of the season.

Slightly more than 4 ½ minutes later, Mittelstadt’s fourth goal of the season came from the right circle and put the Sabres on top.

Niederreiter tied the game at 4:10 of the third period, giving him five goals in the last seven games. From there, it looked like the Hurricanes had developed momentum until that was snatched by the Sabres.

Oloofsson broke the tie with 7:52 remaining in regulation after the Hurricanes failed to clear the puck out of the zone. Cozens’ power-play goal with 4:49 to play provided the two-goal cushion.

Buffalo scored on two of its five third-period shots on the way to finishing 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand.

The Sabres and Hurricanes have split two games this season and they meet again in the back end of consecutive games Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

-Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres set Sad New NHL Record

As if the 17 years that we had to suffer during the Buffalo Bills playoff drought wasn't enough, the Sabres now have made their way into the NHL record books with a drought of their own. Remember when the Sabres started their season at 3-0, and there was a buzz...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Sabres, Wild, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin an exhaustive search for a new GM. Who might be the early favorites? Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres could get Owen Power in their lineup as early as next week, while the Minnesota Wild are already thinking about salary cap concerns for next season. Finally, congratulations to Auston Matthews who set a franchise record on Thursday.
NHL
Reuters

Hurricanes overtake Sabres, clinch playoff berth

Sebastian Aho broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the game, and the Carolina Hurricanes clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-3 comeback win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Aho put Carolina in front 4-3 when he stopped a pass with his...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News the pair of Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars can’t be stopped, Johnny Gaudreau had himself a game to add to his amazing season, and the Colorado Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins. Then we look at a couple of franchise records that were broken with the Florida Panthers, more goals and points from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, and much more stats and milestones.
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy