Martinsville, VA

Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez Martinsville Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Ross Chastain's No. 1 and Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolets will both sport GoPro livery in Saturday night's 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Both of the second-year team's drivers should be favorites on the half-mile, flat, oval after an ultra-successful start of the 2022 Cup Series...

