Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team will make a Thursday night trip to ‘The Paperclip’ for the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Smith has had a strong start to 2022, finishing inside the top five in three of the four events and picking...

Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: April 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

The Secret to Richard Petty's NASCAR Domination at Martinsville

Through most of Richard Petty’s career, Martinsville Speedway was known as a “Richard Petty track.”. Of course, that tag could be applied to almost any track in the career of a driver who won a NASCAR-record 200 victories. But Martinsville, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, stood out for Petty and his team because it was a “home” track of sorts located about an hour’s drive north of the Petty Enterprises shop in Level Cross, North Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports
Kyle Busch - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Thursday night at Martinsville for his third of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2022. Busch opened up the season with a runner-up finish at Las Vegas and in the series’ last event scored a third-place result despite dominating the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. ‘Rowdy’ led 31 of 46 laps total and found himself in control of the race before two late-race cautions would force the field to group back together. On the second overtime restart, Alex Bowman and Stewart Friesen both overdrove the entry to Turn 11 slamming into Busch and opening a hole for Zane Smith to take the late lead. After being forced off track, Busch tried to battle his way back up to the front over the final lap and a half but would ultimately bring home a third-place finish.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Going For Third Truck Series Win of 2022 at Martinsville

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Ryan Truex No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra Preview- Martinsville

No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Back Again: Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30th following a lap 190 accident.
MOTORSPORTS
Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 04.06.22

It’s time to go short-track racing under the lights for the first time this season as NASCAR heads to the track affectionally known as the ‘paperclip,’ Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS| NCWTS. Busch and Toyota turn 500… Kyle Busch will become the...
MOTORSPORTS
Skuttle Tight to Partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway

Skuttle Tight has returned to partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway Thursday, April 7, 2022. "Skuttle Tight is excited to be back with Jesse and the Youngs Motorsports Team in 2022," Chad Kompelien, owner of Skuttle Tight said. "We have been working with Jesse for several years and could not be happier with the partnership and the marketing platform this gives Skuttle Tight. Each time we partner with Jesse we receive inquiries about what Skuttle Tight is and where it can be found." Chad continued. "Skuttle Tight is a solution to a problem that many homeowners have whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate. It seals your attic entry up to prevent losing your heat or cool air to help combat higher energy costs. Skuttle Tight can be found at many lumber and home improvement stores across the country. Skuttle Tight is a great addition to new home projects as well as easy to add to existing homes."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the past five NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, including the track’s spring race the past two seasons. Overall, the New Jersey native has posted nine top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 1,016 laps led and one pole award in 32 career starts at the .526-mile oval. He claimed his first Martinsville victory in dominant fashion back in October 2019 by leading a track-record 464 laps on the way to a playoff win. The next year, he led the final 131 laps to score his second win at the track. Last April, Truex passed teammate Denny Hamlin late in the race and led the final 20 laps to win for a third time.
MARTINSVILLE, MO
Cirkul Joins Kaulig Racing as Primary Partner for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome new partner, Cirkul, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for select races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Cirkul, an innovative water bottle and cartridge system with over 40 delicious flavors, makes drinking more water easy by enabling users to flavor their water, sip by sip, with just the turn of a dial.
MOTORSPORTS
Yahoo and Toyota Racing Development Announce a Multi-year Agreement

Yahoo and Toyota Racing Development (TRD) are pleased to announce a multi-year agreement. Yahoo has been named an Official Partner of TRD and will receive several assets as part of the agreement, including primary schemes with Toyota-backed teams of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), Venturini Motorsports (VMS), and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM).
BUSINESS
Cross Country Adjusting Joins Gilliland Rookie Campaign

Todd Gilliland will have a new partner heading into one of his favorite tracks this weekend. Cross Country Adjusting, an industry leader in insurance claim services, will support the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Gilliland is a former winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the track and considers it one of his best.
MOTORSPORTS
