Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

Skuttle Tight has returned to partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway Thursday, April 7, 2022. "Skuttle Tight is excited to be back with Jesse and the Youngs Motorsports Team in 2022," Chad Kompelien, owner of Skuttle Tight said. "We have been working with Jesse for several years and could not be happier with the partnership and the marketing platform this gives Skuttle Tight. Each time we partner with Jesse we receive inquiries about what Skuttle Tight is and where it can be found." Chad continued. "Skuttle Tight is a solution to a problem that many homeowners have whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate. It seals your attic entry up to prevent losing your heat or cool air to help combat higher energy costs. Skuttle Tight can be found at many lumber and home improvement stores across the country. Skuttle Tight is a great addition to new home projects as well as easy to add to existing homes."

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO