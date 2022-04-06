ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Lawless Alan - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan on making his first short track start this season: “I’m excited to make my first start at Martinsville with AUTOParkit and Niece Motorsports. [Martinsville Speedway] is called the paperclip for a reason – there’s action all over the track at all times which makes for a tough week in the...

NASCAR TV Ratings: April 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
Speedway Digest

Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR stays in the commonwealth of Virginia this week as all three national series head to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile paperclip is set to host action Thursday night leading into the Cup Series’ first scheduled night race of the year on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1). The Cup race is scheduled for 400 laps around the 0.526-mile track, the shortest scheduled distance at Martinsville since October 1956.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Going For Third Truck Series Win of 2022 at Martinsville

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Cirkul Joins Kaulig Racing as Primary Partner for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome new partner, Cirkul, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for select races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Cirkul, an innovative water bottle and cartridge system with over 40 delicious flavors, makes drinking more water easy by enabling users to flavor their water, sip by sip, with just the turn of a dial.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Epilepsy Foundation Sponsorship at Martinsville Speedway

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today their partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation to sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series’ No. 78 in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. This sponsorship is especially significant to Live Fast Motorsports and co-owner, Matt Tifft, because of the story it holds and stance it affirms. In 2019, Matt Tifft competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang until a seizure at Martinsville Speedway put a halt to his racing career. Following this health complication, Tifft was diagnosed with epilepsy. In 2020, Tifft started Live Fast Motorsports with CEO, Jessica McLeod, and co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. The 2022 Martinsville Speedway race will mark Tifft’s first-return to the track since his seizure in 2019. Live Fast Motorsports’ partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation aims to spread awareness of the disorder and collect donations to further aid research and support for individuals battling epilepsy.
CHARITIES
Speedway Digest

Ryan Truex No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra Preview- Martinsville

No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Back Again: Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30th following a lap 190 accident.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Martinsville Quotes - Christopher Bell

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. Did you notice anything with the Bristol test with Stewart Friesen?. “The track conditions look really good. Hopefully we are able to continue that, and I think we will see a dirt race. The thing about dirt racing is track conditions dictate a lot of it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Protect The Harvest and ThorSport Racing Extend Relationship

ThorSport Racing is pleased to continue its relationship with non-profit organization Protect The Harvest starting this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Series veteran Johnny Sauter will pilot a fifth entry for the Ohio-based team. Protect The Harvest was created to fight back and defend American families, farmers, sportsmen, and animal owners...
ADVOCACY
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Closing on Career-High Mark at Martinsville

Above The Cut … Tyler Ankrum enters the first short track race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Martinsville Speedway in playoff contention for the first time since 2020. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro climbed above the provisional cut line after a seventh-place finish in the most recent event at Circuit of the Americas. Ankrum has two playoff appearances to his credit in his young career and has positioned the No. 16 team inside the top-10 for the first time in four races this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

