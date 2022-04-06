Lawless Alan - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today their partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation to sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series’ No. 78 in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. This sponsorship is especially significant to Live Fast Motorsports and co-owner, Matt Tifft, because of the story it holds and stance it affirms. In 2019, Matt Tifft competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang until a seizure at Martinsville Speedway put a halt to his racing career. Following this health complication, Tifft was diagnosed with epilepsy. In 2020, Tifft started Live Fast Motorsports with CEO, Jessica McLeod, and co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. The 2022 Martinsville Speedway race will mark Tifft’s first-return to the track since his seizure in 2019. Live Fast Motorsports’ partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation aims to spread awareness of the disorder and collect donations to further aid research and support for individuals battling epilepsy.
