Panthers rally from 4 down to edge Leafs in OT

 2 days ago
Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game at 2:47 of overtime and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Toronto (45-19-6, 96 points) led 5-1 in the second period, but Florida (49-15-6, 104 points) rallied with five straight goals. Huberdeau, who also had three assists, tied the game at 2:45 of the third period, on a power play. Aleksander Barkov then scored his 34th of the season, at 8:01 of the third, to give Florida the lead.

Toronto’s John Tavares scored his 25th goal of the season at 16:06, on a power play, to tie the game.

In overtime, Barkov (who had three assists) set up Huberdeau’s 26th goal of the season.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for Florida. Radko Gudas and Claude Giroux also scored.

Mitchell Marner had two goals and two assists for Toronto. William Nylander, Colin Blackwell and Jake Muzzin also scored. Auston Matthews had three assists and Morgan Rielly added two.

Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren allowed three goals on 23 shots before he was injured late in the second period. Jack Campbell took over and made 22 saves.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 14 shots before Spencer Knight replaced him early in the second period. Knight made 19 saves.

It was 1-1 after one period. Reinhart scored on a power play at 3:46, deflecting Barkov’s pass.

Nylander scored his 27th goal of the season on a power-play shot from the left circle at 15:21.

Toronto led 5-4 after a seven-goal second period.

Marner scored a short-handed goal after 30 seconds, then tallied 37 seconds later on a power play, with Ben Chiarot off for interference. Marner has a career-best 31 goals this season.

Blackwell scored his 10th of the season at 2:04. Knight then replaced Bobrovsky. Muzzin scored his third goal of the season, at 8:04.

Reinhart scored his career-best 26th goal of the season at 11:52, on a power play.

Gudas scored his third goal of the season, short-handed, at 12:51 on a 65-foot shot.

At 17:16, Campbell took over after a shot hit Kallgren on the mask.

Giroux scored No. 19 at 17:56.

