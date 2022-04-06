ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
● Chase Briscoe is looking for his second win of the season in his No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) at the paperclip-shaped Martinsville (Va.) Speedway oval. In two Cup Series starts at the half-mile short track, Briscoe has a best finish of 22nd earned last fall....

