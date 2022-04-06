Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO