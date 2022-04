Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Thursday night at Martinsville for his third of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2022. Busch opened up the season with a runner-up finish at Las Vegas and in the series’ last event scored a third-place result despite dominating the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. ‘Rowdy’ led 31 of 46 laps total and found himself in control of the race before two late-race cautions would force the field to group back together. On the second overtime restart, Alex Bowman and Stewart Friesen both overdrove the entry to Turn 11 slamming into Busch and opening a hole for Zane Smith to take the late lead. After being forced off track, Busch tried to battle his way back up to the front over the final lap and a half but would ultimately bring home a third-place finish.

MARTINSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO