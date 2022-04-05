ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hit-and-run victim says NYPD refused to accept evidence he collected himself

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bronx father says he had to pursue his own investigation after a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Victim's Friends Call for Action, Arrest in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Friends of a Chicago woman killed in a hit-and-run crash last year are asking authorities to take action in the seemingly stalled case where police had plenty of leads. Last August, beloved attorney Linda Mensch, 70, was killed when she was hit by a driver in a van as she and a friend stepped into the crosswalk as they left the Garfield Park Conservatory in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
WITN

Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The relative of an apparent hit and run victim has told WITN the name of the boy. Cherry Artis, who says she is Jaquile Jackson’s aunt, posted on Facebook early Monday morning that her nephew was missing and she later identified Jackson as the victim. “I’m so hurt they didn’t have to leave my baby like that,” Artis wrote.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Security Camera#Police#Cbs2
CBS News

Man shot in head at Compton Car Wash

A man was shot in the head at the Compton Car Wash Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. at North Branfield and Rosecrans Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSVN-TV

Family of victim killed in Hialeah hit-and-run speaks out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was spotted dashing away from the the scene of a deadly crash in Hialeah, and now the family of the victim is speaking out. “Fermin Zurita? He passed away,” said Juan Zurita at a news conference Monday night. Heartbroken, Zurita is mourning...
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
Stamford Advocate

Pedestrian killed in hit and run, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — A 40-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a car struck and then carried her 200 feet before fleeing the scene, officials said. On Sunday at about 3 a.m., Bridgeport emergency operations received a call for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck, police said. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy