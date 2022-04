The Los Angeles Dodgers are ranked as the No. 1 team on MLB The Show 22, which is out now on Playstation, Xbox and for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Along with taking the top spot in ranking, they are rated as the No. 1 team in contact and power, the No. 2 team in pitching and defense, and the No. 5 team in speed. The Dodgers are also the only team to appear in the top five of all the categories.

