ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix. The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Jaxson Hayes
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
KTVZ

Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran forward James Johnson, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason. The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason. The second-round pick has become a regular part of the rotation. Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19. The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Mitchell's historic night a bright spot in Kings' loss to Pelicans

Despite the Kings dropping their final home game of the season on Tuesday, Davion Mitchell was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing night for Sacramento. Sacramento fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 123-109 at Golden 1 Center, but it was a record-breaking night for Mitchell as he earned his second career double-double with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 17 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks blanked by Kraken, Hossa retires as Blackhawk and has jersey retired

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle's second shutout, and the expansion Kraken blanked the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Thursday night. Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it. Grubauer was only lightly tested by the Blackhawks, who dropped their sixth straight game (0-4-2) and occasionally were booed by their home crowd. Grubauer, who recorded his 20th career shutout, also was in net for the Kraken's first shutout on Feb. 2 against the Islanders in New York. Chicago goalie...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy