Stimulus Check 2022: In a Few Days, a New Direct Payment of $500 Will Be Sent | Latest Update!

Workers in Massachusetts will receive a new stimulus check in the coming days. The stimulus cheque will be for $500. At least a tenth of a millimeter…

Workers in Massachusetts will receive a new stimulus check in the coming days.

The stimulus cheque will be for $500.

The stimulus payment will assist at least half a million people.

To begin the week, there is some good financial news. A new $500 stimulus payment will be mailed to half a million Massachusetts workers in a few days, according to The Sun on Monday, April 4.

Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts announced last week that low-wage essential employees will be among the first to receive stimulus payments under the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

Stimulus Check for $500

According to Local 12, the scheme stipulates that compensation ranging from $500 to $2,000 will be paid to staff who worked during the Covid outbreak. The information from 2020 tax returns was used to evaluate eligibility for the first round of payments.

Local 12 stressed that Massachusetts vital workers will soon receive a $500 stimulus check in the mail. However, only a limited number of people are eligible for assistance. He further added that the benefit will be provided after Governor Charlie Baker’s administration declared last Wednesday that the program’s first recipients will be roughly 500,000 low-income vital employees.

Who Can Receive the New Stimulus Check?

According to Local 12, the $460 million scheme was approved and signed in December, and it calls for payments ranging from $500 to $2,000 to be made to vital workers who remained to work in person throughout the peak of the pandemic.

The state of emergency, which was established on March 10, 2020, and lasted nearly one year, defines this time frame. Governor Baker has assessed who is qualified for the first wave of payments entirely based on information from residents’ 2020 tax returns, to disburse funds as promptly as practicable. According to Local 12, the sum is set at $500.

What About Those Who Failed to Find Work?

The recipients of the stimulus check must have an annual income of at least $12,750 and a cumulative income that is less than 300 percent of the federal poverty line. The first set of checks would not be available to anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

According to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, “unemployment compensation in 2019 or 2021 does not affect eligibility for around 1 check, as long as you are eligible based on domicile and income,” according to Local 12.