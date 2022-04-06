ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Stimulus Check 2022: In a Few Days, a New Direct Payment of $500 Will Be Sent | Latest Update!

By Tommie Fields
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuMSk_0f0llUWt00

Workers in Massachusetts will receive a new stimulus check in the coming days. The stimulus cheque will be for $500. At least a tenth of a millimeter…

  • Workers in Massachusetts will receive a new stimulus check in the coming days.
  • The stimulus cheque will be for $500.
  • The stimulus payment will assist at least half a million people.

To begin the week, there is some good financial news. A new $500 stimulus payment will be mailed to half a million Massachusetts workers in a few days, according to The Sun on Monday, April 4.

Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts announced last week that low-wage essential employees will be among the first to receive stimulus payments under the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

Stimulus Check for $500

According to Local 12, the scheme stipulates that compensation ranging from $500 to $2,000 will be paid to staff who worked during the Covid outbreak. The information from 2020 tax returns was used to evaluate eligibility for the first round of payments.

Local 12 stressed that Massachusetts vital workers will soon receive a $500 stimulus check in the mail. However, only a limited number of people are eligible for assistance. He further added that the benefit will be provided after Governor Charlie Baker’s administration declared last Wednesday that the program’s first recipients will be roughly 500,000 low-income vital employees.

Who Can Receive the New Stimulus Check?

According to Local 12, the $460 million scheme was approved and signed in December, and it calls for payments ranging from $500 to $2,000 to be made to vital workers who remained to work in person throughout the peak of the pandemic.

The state of emergency, which was established on March 10, 2020, and lasted nearly one year, defines this time frame. Governor Baker has assessed who is qualified for the first wave of payments entirely based on information from residents’ 2020 tax returns, to disburse funds as promptly as practicable. According to Local 12, the sum is set at $500.

What About Those Who Failed to Find Work?

The recipients of the stimulus check must have an annual income of at least $12,750 and a cumulative income that is less than 300 percent of the federal poverty line. The first set of checks would not be available to anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

According to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, “unemployment compensation in 2019 or 2021 does not affect eligibility for around 1 check, as long as you are eligible based on domicile and income,” according to Local 12.

Comments / 13

Laurie Obuchon
1d ago

what about your SSI,SSDI, DISABILITY,MASS RESIDENTS. WE STRUGGLE MORE THAN I THINK YOU REALIZE. WE ARE BECOMING HOMELESS AT A RAPID SPEED, ESPECIALLY WITH ABSOLUTELY NO HELP,OR Assistance TO FALL BACK ON. REALLY PEOPLE!!!! OPEN YOUR DAM EYES

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Jake Wells

New Stimulus Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) As prices are going up in the United States, Senator Mitt Romney says has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes. Romney recently announced a framework to provide greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#The Sun#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
121
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy