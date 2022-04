COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christian Letendre went 3 for 4 on the night with 6 runs batted in as A&M Consolidated beat Rudder 11-6 Tuesday night at Tiger Field. Letendre hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning to help A&M Consolidated jump out to a 6-0 lead against the Rangers. Trace Meadows and Carson Kerbel also had multi hit nighs for the Tigers, while Ethan Dickson picked up the win.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO