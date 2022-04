LAKE CHARLES- It took 13 innings of play Wednesday night, but McNeese softball found a way to push the game-winning run across the plate in a 6-5 thrilling win over UL-Lafayette at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirls Diamond to extend its winning streak to 10 games. The win was the first home win over the Cajuns since the 2007 season. It was also the third extra-inning game between the two teams in the last seven meetings.

