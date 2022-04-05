Spring at Biltmore

“Baby Biltmore,” the Quail Hollow mansion that belonged to the former Blockbuster CEO, officially closed for $6.2M, CBJ first reported. Listing agent Bill Wagenseller told Axios Charlotte back in December 2021 that the house was purchased by the first person to see it — and ownership would transfer from one powerful CEO to the next. The […] The post Baby Biltmore officially sells to another local CEO appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO