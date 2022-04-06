ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herald & Review Almanac for April 6

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece. In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day. In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention...

The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

Let Us Retire 50-Year Old Radar Planes, Air Force Asks Congress

The U.S. Air Force’s new budget request includes nearly a quarter-billion dollars to start replacing decades-old E-3 AWACS radar planes with...well, it’s not quite decided. But the “leading candidate” is the E-7 Wedgetail, a Boeing aircraft flown by several allies. “We're going to be making that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
LiveScience

Bataan Death March: Japan's WWII massacre

The Bataan Death March was an atrocity perpetrated by the Imperial Japanese Army on Allied POWs in the Philippine Commonwealth from April 9 until April 15, 1942. In the aftermath of Japan's invasion of the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — the American and Filipino defenders that formed U.S.A.F.F.E., or the United States Armed Forces in the Far East, fought on in the Bataan Peninsula for three months but surrendered in the first week of April.
MILITARY
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

The real Top Gun: History of the US Navy pilot school

The United States Navy (U.S.N.) Fighter Weapons School was established in 1969 in an attempt to stem US losses in the air war with Vietnam. Nicknamed Top Gun, the school taught dog fighting skills to a generation who were reliant on missiles and technology, and their efforts turned the tide of the air war.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Today is Saturday, March 19, the 78th day of 2022 with 287 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590; signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734; Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813; British explorer Richard Burton in 1821; U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848; U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883; Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891; comedian Moms Mabley in 1894; Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904; author Philip Roth in 1933; actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 86); actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 75); film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 70); actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 67); Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 40); actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 31).
NFL
UPI News

On This Day: William Calley sentenced for My Lai Massacre

March 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in Paris in a ceremony presided over by its designer, Gustave Eiffel, during the Universal Exhibition of Arts and Manufacturers. In 1906, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later renamed the National...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

