TV tonight: home makeovers with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis

The Great Home Transformation

8pm, Channel 4

Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis host yet another “smart design at home” series. The USP? The designer Alex Dauley examines heat maps to see how each member of the family interacts with the space, then she sets up her interiors ideas in a big truck (a bit like an Ikea showroom) for them to walk around. Her team has three days to unload the chosen items and transform the home – without making any structural changes. Hollie Richardson

Anyone Can Sing

8pm, Sky Arts

As this underrated reality series continues, you will find yourself rooting for every participant trying to sing opera. The Rev Dr Ellen Clark-King (King’s College London’s first female dean) and Luke (who suddenly developed Tourette syndrome four years ago and wants to be able to sing at his wedding) are two of our heroes. HR

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr

9pm, BBC One

The final five are given their latest brief: transforming shepherd’s huts in north Wales into boutique boltholes. Helping to judge them this week is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen who, as Michelle points out, has a little bit of Welsh in his genes. Ali Catterall

The Simpler Life

9pm, Channel 4

It has been four months since 24 volunteers left behind their jobs – and all technology – to move to the Devon countryside for a taste of Amish living. The series concludes as the scientist Barry Schwartz considers whether we are truly better off without the stresses of modern life. Ammar Kalia

Raised by Wolves

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Abubakar Salim as Father and Ivy Wong as Vita in Raised by Wolves. Photograph: Coco Van Oppens

The sci-fi survival fable returns for a second season of android anthropology with heavy religious overtones. Mother, Father and their brood of human tykes are now in the tropical zone of the exoplanet Kepler-22b. An atheist collective has already called dibs, but are they friend or foe? Graeme Virtue

Storyville: The Truffle Hunters

10pm, BBC Four

There hasn’t been a weak link in this latest Storyville series. This week’s choice does give us a lighter subject than usual, though: truffles. Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary follows a group of elderly men as they hunt the white alba truffle in the forests of Italy. HR