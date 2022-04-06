TV tonight: home makeovers with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis
The Great Home Transformation
8pm, Channel 4
Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis host yet another “smart design at home” series. The USP? The designer Alex Dauley examines heat maps to see how each member of the family interacts with the space, then she sets up her interiors ideas in a big truck (a bit like an Ikea showroom) for them to walk around. Her team has three days to unload the chosen items and transform the home – without making any structural changes. Hollie Richardson
Anyone Can Sing
8pm, Sky Arts
As this underrated reality series continues, you will find yourself rooting for every participant trying to sing opera. The Rev Dr Ellen Clark-King (King’s College London’s first female dean) and Luke (who suddenly developed Tourette syndrome four years ago and wants to be able to sing at his wedding) are two of our heroes. HR
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr
9pm, BBC One
The final five are given their latest brief: transforming shepherd’s huts in north Wales into boutique boltholes. Helping to judge them this week is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen who, as Michelle points out, has a little bit of Welsh in his genes. Ali Catterall
The Simpler Life
9pm, Channel 4
It has been four months since 24 volunteers left behind their jobs – and all technology – to move to the Devon countryside for a taste of Amish living. The series concludes as the scientist Barry Schwartz considers whether we are truly better off without the stresses of modern life. Ammar Kalia
Raised by Wolves
9pm, Sky Atlantic
The sci-fi survival fable returns for a second season of android anthropology with heavy religious overtones. Mother, Father and their brood of human tykes are now in the tropical zone of the exoplanet Kepler-22b. An atheist collective has already called dibs, but are they friend or foe? Graeme Virtue
Storyville: The Truffle Hunters
10pm, BBC Four
There hasn’t been a weak link in this latest Storyville series. This week’s choice does give us a lighter subject than usual, though: truffles. Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary follows a group of elderly men as they hunt the white alba truffle in the forests of Italy. HR
