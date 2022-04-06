ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV tonight: home makeovers with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis

By Ammar Kalia and Graeme Virtue, Ali Catterall, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RveAW_0f0lZEQz00

The Great Home Transformation

8pm, Channel 4

Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis host yet another “smart design at home” series. The USP? The designer Alex Dauley examines heat maps to see how each member of the family interacts with the space, then she sets up her interiors ideas in a big truck (a bit like an Ikea showroom) for them to walk around. Her team has three days to unload the chosen items and transform the home – without making any structural changes. Hollie Richardson

Anyone Can Sing

8pm, Sky Arts

As this underrated reality series continues, you will find yourself rooting for every participant trying to sing opera. The Rev Dr Ellen Clark-King (King’s College London’s first female dean) and Luke (who suddenly developed Tourette syndrome four years ago and wants to be able to sing at his wedding) are two of our heroes. HR

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr

9pm, BBC One

The final five are given their latest brief: transforming shepherd’s huts in north Wales into boutique boltholes. Helping to judge them this week is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen who, as Michelle points out, has a little bit of Welsh in his genes. Ali Catterall

The Simpler Life

9pm, Channel 4

It has been four months since 24 volunteers left behind their jobs – and all technology – to move to the Devon countryside for a taste of Amish living. The series concludes as the scientist Barry Schwartz considers whether we are truly better off without the stresses of modern life. Ammar Kalia

Raised by Wolves

9pm, Sky Atlantic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IHft_0f0lZEQz00
Abubakar Salim as Father and Ivy Wong as Vita in Raised by Wolves. Photograph: Coco Van Oppens

The sci-fi survival fable returns for a second season of android anthropology with heavy religious overtones. Mother, Father and their brood of human tykes are now in the tropical zone of the exoplanet Kepler-22b. An atheist collective has already called dibs, but are they friend or foe? Graeme Virtue

Storyville: The Truffle Hunters

10pm, BBC Four

There hasn’t been a weak link in this latest Storyville series. This week’s choice does give us a lighter subject than usual, though: truffles. Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary follows a group of elderly men as they hunt the white alba truffle in the forests of Italy. HR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Willis
Person
Alan Carr
Person
Nick Grimshaw
Person
Michael Dweck
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Wedding#Channel 4#Ikea#Sky Arts#College London#Tourette#Welsh#Amish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

230K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy