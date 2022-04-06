ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Leadership Council recognizes Maxfield, Webb, YWCA

By Movers and Makers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadership Council for Nonprofits named its 2022 Leadership Legacy Award recipients — a Santa Maria board member, executive director of a Northern Kentucky nonprofit and the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati. Maureen Maxfield, Kim Webb and the YWCA will be recognized at the April 20 Securing the Future Conference....

