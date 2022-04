It has been quite the week for Latto. The rapper has been carefully rolling out her latest release, but the arrival of 777 has come with a bit of controversy. After spending most of her life in the music industry, Latto is ready for a new chapter as she sports a new name and a new level of visibility in the industry. We've seen as she has incorporated more dance routines in her performances and music videos, including her latest visual with 21 Savage on her track, "Wheelie."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO