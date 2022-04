The Tampa Bay Lightning appear to be in a little bit of trouble, or at least by their standards, as they’ve now lost eight of their last 14 games after a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. While a 6-7-1 record doesn’t seem too bad, it’s not as great when only four of those six wins have come in regulation, and you’re trying to compete with three other excellent teams in your division.

