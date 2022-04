A professor at Georgia State University (GSU) has been derided by students after she called campus police on two Black students who were two minutes late to class.The incident unfolded last Wednesday when two students arrived two minutes after a lesson began at the GSU campus in Newton County, Georgia, prompting a member of staff to call police.The two students were named as Taylor and Kamryn in a TikTok video by fellow student Bria Blake last week. Both were told to leave despite being only two minutes late.“Taylor responded and said ‘we paid to be here’,” Ms Blake alleged. “The...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO