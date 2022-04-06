Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

UPDATE:Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million for Saturday's drawing. Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $246 million with a cash option of $157.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week...
A WOMAN was shocked to discover that what she believed was a $1,000 lottery win was in fact 100 times more. The woman thought she won $1,000 on a lotto scratch-off game but her husband insisted she check again. In this instance, it certainly paid to look twice. The wife...
When Steven Richter scratched off the final winning number from his ticket in North Carolina, he was convinced it was no coincidence. The final number was his mom’s maiden name, he told lottery officials, and it won him $100,000. “The winning number that I had was ‘six’ and that’s...
It took several tries for this South Carolina man to finally scratch a winning ticket that nearly stopped his heart. The man, from Central, a town about 30 miles from the Tennessee state line, stopped to pump gas when he decided to buy a couple of $2 tickets, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (March 16) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $124 million drawing Monday (March 14) night. The jackpot will now increase to $133 million ($87.8 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:. NUMBERS:...
Daily lottery player Russell Turner watched a clerk add a new roll of scratch-off tickets after he purchased the final two recently at a Shell station in Kentucky. Turner just couldn’t help himself, so he bought a few more. The fourth ticket the Somerset, Kentucky, man scratched off was...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 15, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $14.5 million after someone in New York won $128 million last week, according to the Mega Millions website. No one matched all six numbers so the...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
A quick stop at a store to buy Brazil nuts ended up winning a North Carolina man a six-figure payday. Winston-Salem resident Douglas Pfaff visited the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane to pick up his nuts and bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket while he was there. It ended up winning the 66-year-old business owner the second-top prize in the game, according to lottery officials.
AHEAD of Saturday night's $147million Powerball draw, winning numbers for Friday's $29million Mega Millions lottery have been revealed. Tonight's Powerball winner could take home a $147million jackpot or the $97.1million cash option. The lucky numbers for the March 18, 2022, Mega Millions game are 2, 6, 25, 40 and 45....
March 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Queanbeyan, Australia has won $5.5 million playing the Oz Lotto after he used the same numbers he has been using for 30 years. "I've played the same number for 30 years and never won anything," the man told lottery officials. The man...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $81 million with a cash option of $51.5 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The Mega Millions was last won on March 9 when a lottery player in New York won a...
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $268 million for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The numbers drawn for the $246 million Powerball on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 were: 6 - 42 - 45 - 47 - 64 and Powerball 18. The Powerplay was 3x. No...
