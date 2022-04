After 24 seasons, Arthur said goodbye. The animated series was the longest-running children's animated series in the history of U.S. television. The show targeted children ages 4-8 in lessons of sharing, caring, and everything else in between. Despite the show coming to an end, there is good news. According to Animation World Network, new creative and educational content will continue to be produced, and will be available on YouTube and PBSKIDS.org. This comes as a collaboration between animation studio Hero4Hire Creative and WGBH.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO