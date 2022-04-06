ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Recap: Nedeljkovic makes career-high 47 saves, Red Wings edge Bruins, 5-3

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings are back in the win column. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made a career-high 47 saves for the Red Wings in a 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina, Jakub Vrana and Sam Gagner all...

www.nhl.com

NESN

Bruins, Red Wings Break Out In Full-Blown Brawl After Buzzer Sounds

The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Tuesday, but both sides were looking to keep things going after the final buzzer. The teams got into a full-out brawl after the game ended. The referees were holding the teams apart, but Brandon Carlo got a jab in...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

David Pastrnak injury: Latest updates on Bruins right winger's status

The Boston Bruins will be without David Pastrnak when they play the Detroit Red Wings on the road Tuesday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed. The superstar right winger left Monday night's overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period with an injury and didn't return. Pastrnak...
NHL
NHL

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

NEWARK - The Canadiens begin their final multi-game road trip of the season with a stop at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Habs left for the Garden State on Wednesday after losing to the Senators at the Bell Centre the night before. In that game, Brendan Gallagher marked his return from an eight-game absence by scoring just 2:31 after the opening puck drop, but Montreal would only hold the lead for a shade under 13 minutes in the game. Justin Barron and Cole Caufield each scored an equalizer in the second period in response to goals by Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, respectively, but Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take it by a 6-3 margin.
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

ROCK-SOLID PERFORMANCE

ANAHEIM - It was a heckuva time to score your first goal of the season. Michael Stone was playing in his seventh game of the season Wednesday night, which just so happened to be his 500th career NHL tilt. With Calgary up 2-1 and the Ducks pressing for the equalizer,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Beecher Looking Forward to Frozen Four Appearance at TD Garden

BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston. The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Detroit Free Press

Elimination looms, but here's why it matters that Detroit Red Wings are showing life

The Detroit Red Wings are showing signs of having learned a lesson, and while it's too late to apply it this season, it's an encouraging development for the future. They head into the weekend having won consecutive games for the first time since mid-February, and having done so under impressive circumstances. The Wings succeeded against two opponents that had playoff positioning to play for, and spoiled things Tuesday for the Boston Bruins, 5-3, and Wednesday for the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Avalanche play hilarious water game in new video

Players try to get each other spit out a glass of water. The Colorado Avalanche made it rain indoors. Players participated in a hilarious game where one teammate fills their mouth with water as their partner attempts to make them spit it out. There were a range of tactics used...
NHL
NHL

Blues boast most 20-goal scorers since 1984-85 season

For the first time since the 1984-85 season, the St. Louis Blues have seven players with at least 20 goals…. Brayden Schenn became the latest Blue to join the club in Monday's 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes. Schenn joined teammates David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
NHL

Veteran makes connection with Blue Jackets, Merzlikins

Unfortunately for Nicholas Saunders, the life he's chosen means death has been all too common a theme. The retired Marine and Army National Guardsman wears two bracelets on his arms, bearing the names of 37 friends who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. One of those names, Gregory S. Stultz, belonged to one of his best friends until Stultz was killed in action in Afghanistan more than 12 years ago.
COLUMBUS, OH

