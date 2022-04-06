101.9 KELO-FM’s “Pet Of The Week” is…NALA! (April 6th, 2022)

Hopefully, the irony of a sweet little chihuahua named Godzilla isn’t lost on you. He was named by one of our customer service employees who fell in love with this gentle soul when he first came in. This adorable 6-year-old was brought in a few weeks ago by a good Samaritan who found him wandering in a hotel parking lot in Pueblo. Although we were able to find owner information via a microchip, they did not come in to reclaim him. He has been a joy to have in the shelter and loves being kenneled with other little dogs like himself. Unfortunately, he just isn’t getting much attention right now. Godzilla’s adoption fee is $125 and he comes with our adoption package which includes, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO