Snap dreamy selfies at these unbelievably gorgeous beaches. No rose-colored glasses are needed at these stunning stretches of sand. You may have heard of white and black sand beaches, but what about shores with pink sands? Though rare, several countries around the world, including Greece and Indonesia, are home to beautiful pink-hued shorelines. As if turquoise seas weren't stunning enough, pairing them with blush-colored sands makes for a photo no Instagram filter can rival. Read on to see which famous shorelines are worth adding to your bucket list.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO