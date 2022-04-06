Minor League Roundup: Four area players set to begin season

A quartet of local baseball players are set to make their minor league season debuts.

Brady Policelli, a Walkersville alum, will begin the 2022 season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. The catcher and 13th-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2016 broke past Single-A for the first time in 2021, bouncing between the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and Toledo.

Across those teams, he hit .194 with eight home runs in 83 games.

Fellow Walkersville graduate Jacob Wetzel got his first taste of professional action last year after signing with the Chicago Cubs as an undrafted free agent out of Frederick Community College in 2020. The outfielder hit .229, drilled eight homers and drove in 45 runs as he played 86 games for the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Wetzel is once again on the Pelicans’ roster to start the 2022 season.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Albright was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 12th round in 2021 and is on track to make his minor league debut this month. The Thurmont native started a pair of games in the Arizona Fall League and impressed, not allowing a run.

Albright is expected to join the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers at some point in 2022.

Middletown native Chandler Redmond showed his power in his first full minor league season last year. The first baseman drilled 13 homers for the High-A Peoria Chiefs before being called up to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals in August. There, he hit .303 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 32 games.

Redmond, a 32nd-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, will remain in Springfield to begin the 2022 season.