Golf

Tiger Woods plans to play at the Masters I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action, Cink makes hole-in-one

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action has been fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Masters rookie: "Until my caddie starts hitting them, he can have more say"

Harold Varner III appeared to have an interesting conversation with his caddie as he made eagle en route to an opening 1-under par 71 on his debut at The Masters. Varner III was not exactly in prime position on the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National and found the pine straw with an errant drive.
GOLF
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Skip Bayless
Person
Tiger Woods
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#The Masters#Undisputed
FOX Sports

LeBron, Tiger, Serena, Phelps make up Sharpe's Mount Rushmore of sports

Mt. Rushmore is reserved for the best of the best. With so many iconic athletes having made their marks on professional sports, it could prove difficult to narrow it down to just four who have had the greatest impact on the sports world, but Shannon Sharpe took gave it a go on Friday's episode of "Undisputed."
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Russ's contract or AD's health — which issue is bigger for Lakers?

How will LeBron James & Co. get back on track after the Lakers' run at another championship was derailed this season?. It all comes down to addressing L.A.'s biggest concerns this offseason. Two such issues that stand out are first, Anthony Davis' health — or lack thereof — and Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Top moments from Augusta National

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action will be fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd provides solution to NBA stars missing games

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is well aware that star power is one of his league's most prevalent draws. And with that, he is constantly at the drawing board, crafting innovative ways to elevate the NBA's consumption metrics. And many of his tactics proved successful, like the play-in tournament he helped implement two years earlier.
NBA

