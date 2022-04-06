ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just how big is the game against Oxford for Sunderland’s Play-Off chances?

By Editor Gav
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Neil keeps talking about how we’re taking it one game at a time - and by that logic, we can’t write off our season if we lose on Saturday, nor can we definitively say we’ll make the Play-Offs. What’s galling is that whilst our form...

SB Nation

Reader’s Corner: Predicting how the league table might end up... does it reflect well on SAFC?

A quick recap to remind you my spreadsheet has us in a three-way fight with Sheff Wed and Wycombe for that sixth spot. My top six picks two weeks ago were: Wigan Champions with ninety-nine points, Rotherham runners up on eighty-nine, then in the play offs, MK Dons with eighty-eight, Oxford with eighty-three, Plymouth with eighty-two and The Lads with eighty-two.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Positive or Cautious: What route should Alex Neil take when he picks his side vs Oxford?

There are a few personnel changes that I would make if I was picking the team, but that doesn’t mean anything. Right now I will back whatever Alex Neil does to the hilt. I feel as though we’re currently lacking a Dan Neil type ball player in the centre of the park, but I still believe we’d have broken Gillingham’s resistance on Saturday had we maximised our width.
SPORTS
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Karl Robinson
BBC

Championship: Fulham win at Boro, victories for Forest & West Brom

So, Fulham and Forest get the job done, while West Brom turn up the books with an impressive result against stuttering Bournemouth. We are back on Saturday with another bumper run of fixtures, starting with the aforementioned Cherries at Sheffield United. Until then... good night. Stay dry. Still so tight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: Why Sunderland fans should remember Jermain Defoe well

Following Jermain Defoe’s decision to retire there has been a certain amount of negative reaction from some fans to the player. Personally, it is not a sentiment that I can share. I understand that some may feel that he should have stayed until the end of the season. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Sunderland#Oxford United#The Play Offs
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From A Gritty Win Over Stoke City

There haven’t been any occasions this season when the words ‘form’ and ‘momentum’ could be uttered, but – whisper it quietly – we’re close to finding both those things. Three wins out of four at home is something we’ve not achieved in a very long time. We’re not at the stage where it feels like the SCL feels like a fortress but the tide is slowly turning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

MK Dons 2-1 Crewe: Liam Manning's side move into second after Conor Coventry winner

MK Dons moved into the top two in League One for the first time this season after a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Crewe at Stadium MK. Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott set the Dons on their way to an eighth win in nine matches before international team-mate Conor Coventry doubled the lead before half-time, leapfrogging Liam Manning's men above Rotherham into the top two.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard & players avoid away fans, Depay & Svanberg linked

“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals. “Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We've got the short straw': Frank Lampard hits out at the Premier League for Everton's 'incredible schedule' this week with Man United in Saturday's early kick-off after Burnley tomorrow night... and having already lost at West Ham

Frank Lampard believes his Everton side have got the 'short straw' this week by having to play three times in less than six days. The Toffees suffered a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in the Sunday 2pm kick-off last weekend and face Burnley on Wednesday night before welcoming Manchester United in the early Saturday game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

