Opinion: Why Sunderland fans should remember Jermain Defoe well

By marco67
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Jermain Defoe’s decision to retire there has been a certain amount of negative reaction from some fans to the player. Personally, it is not a sentiment that I can share. I understand that some may feel that he should have stayed until the end of the season....

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
Person
Vito Mannone
Person
Jermain Defoe
Person
Sam Allardyce
April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Is the London Stadium beginning to feel like home for West Ham fans?

West Ham are “massive” to quote the chant of the moment – and so, surprisingly, was the London Stadium in the memorable Europa League win against Sevilla. Six years after moving from Upton Park, the club’s troubled new ground had changed from corporate dome to a cauldron of noise. Is Stratford finally starting to feel like home for Hammers fans?
Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
#Sunderland#Bournemouth#Toronto Fc#Portsmouth
5 Stats from Everton’s Frustrating Loss to West Ham

Mason Holgate’s deflected volley proved insufficient for Frank Lampard’s side, as individual errors came back to haunt them yet again. Jonjoe Kenny, Allan, and Michael Keane have all seen red in consecutive matches. All three received their marching orders while Everton were either level or down a goal, so perhaps keeping 11 men on the pitch should become part of Lampard’s strategy in tight games going forward.
Reader’s Corner: Predicting how the league table might end up... does it reflect well on SAFC?

A quick recap to remind you my spreadsheet has us in a three-way fight with Sheff Wed and Wycombe for that sixth spot. My top six picks two weeks ago were: Wigan Champions with ninety-nine points, Rotherham runners up on eighty-nine, then in the play offs, MK Dons with eighty-eight, Oxford with eighty-three, Plymouth with eighty-two and The Lads with eighty-two.
Soccer
Total football? Sometimes a different ball game is needed to win

From Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’ approach to tika-taka – a vast array of footballing styles has captivated footballing audiences for generations. When I started following the game seriously in the mid-90s, teams “trying to play good football” were rightly lauded. The word “trying” is significant,...
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry: Hosts continue Championship play-off push as thanks to homegrown talent Brennan Johnson's opener and James Garner's second-half strike

Brennan Johnson has been listening. Fifteen goals for the season is the result. Forest’s homegrown talent enhances his reputation every time he steps on to the pitch and now he has added scoring to the repertoire. Manager Steve Cooper is a specialist in the art of bringing on promising...
Five Things From A Gritty Win Over Stoke City

There haven’t been any occasions this season when the words ‘form’ and ‘momentum’ could be uttered, but – whisper it quietly – we’re close to finding both those things. Three wins out of four at home is something we’ve not achieved in a very long time. We’re not at the stage where it feels like the SCL feels like a fortress but the tide is slowly turning.
Positive or Cautious: What route should Alex Neil take when he picks his side vs Oxford?

There are a few personnel changes that I would make if I was picking the team, but that doesn’t mean anything. Right now I will back whatever Alex Neil does to the hilt. I feel as though we’re currently lacking a Dan Neil type ball player in the centre of the park, but I still believe we’d have broken Gillingham’s resistance on Saturday had we maximised our width.
Everton at Burnley: Predicted Line-Up | Dele Debut, Finally?

This isn’t necessarily a “must-win” fixture, but Everton simply cannot afford to lose to Burnley on Wednesday night. The Blues are currently three points clear of Watford in 18th (who have played two games more) and are four points clear of Burnley (who’ve play the same amount of games). Obviously, we desperately want to win this game, but a defeat would be catastrophic, and would move Burnley with just a point of the Blues with a marginally better goal difference.
