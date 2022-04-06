ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Hassig, Laird and Sparhawk prevail in Carbondale Trustee election; voters overwhelmingly approve new aquatics center

By KDNK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Erica Sparhawk received the most votes of any trustee candidate with 990, followed by Chris Hassig with 730 votes. Colin Laird pulled in 684 votes and earned the final open seat on the Board of Trustees. At 569 votes, incumbent...

