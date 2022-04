The LCS 2022 Spring Split is winding down, with super week starting tomorrow. Only Cloud9 and Team Liquid have punched their postseason ticket, leaving four spots up for grabs. 100 Thieves just needs one more win to clinch their spot and are essentially locked into the third seed. FlyQuest is currently in the fourth seed and has a one-game lead over Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians, and Dignitas who are all tied for fifth. Counter Logic Gaming, Team Solo Mid, and Immortals are all longshots to make the playoffs and need multiple things to go right that are out of their control.

