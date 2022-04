Arkansas baseball dropped its first SEC series in about four years after losing two of three games at Florida. The last time the Razorbacks lost a conference series in the regular season was against Texas A&M in May 2019. The No. 2 Razorbacks (23-7, 8-4 SEC) took Game 1 with an 8-1 victory Thursday in Gainesville, Florida, but dropped the second game 7-2 Friday and lost 9-7 Saturday to end the 13-series winning streak. ...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO