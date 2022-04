Animals As Leaders are saddled with the best kind of problem. Their 2009 self-titled debut is arguably one of the 10 best metal records of the 21st century, meaning they have spent their whole career trying to live up to this. To their credit, they have released stunning record after stunning record of contorted instrumental wondrousness, and with fifth full-length Parrhesia, they once again do their damnedest to match it. It makes for sublime listening.

