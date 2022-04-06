When is the Grand National Festival at Aintree this week?

Fans are set to return to Aintree for the Grand National for the first time since 2019.

The Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020, while proceedings at the Merseyside course were held behind closed doors last year.

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to take Grand National victory in 2021, riding Minella Times, who pipped outsider Balko Des Flos to victory as trainer Henry De Bromhead secured a one-two.

The highest-profile jumps race in the world concludes three days of action at Aintree.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Grand National Festival:

When is it?

The Grand National will be held at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool on Saturday 9 April, with the race due to begin at 5.15pm BST as one of seven races on the final day of action.

Racing begins on Thursday 7 April from 1.45pm BST, while the returning fans will have plenty to take in on Ladies Day, Friday 8 April, when the action starts at 1.40pm.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Grand National live on ITV. Coverage of the festival begins at 1.45pm BST on Thursday and at the same time on Friday. Saturday’s coverage is due to start at 2pm, before the build-up to the Grand National itself commences at 4.30pm.

Registered users can stream the Grand National via the ITV Hub.

Who is competing in the Grand National?

The field for the showpiece race is yet to be finalised, with 40 competing horses, and four reserves, narrowed down from a wider entry list on Thursday.

How long is the Grand National?

The Grand National requires the runners and riders to complete two laps of the course, covering four-and-a-quarter miles and jumping 30 fences. 14 fences are taken twice, but the Water Jump and The Chair - the tallest of the fences at five feet and two inches - are only jumped on the first lap.

Who are the favourites for victory?

Delta Work 7/1

Any Second Now 8/1

Snow Leopardess 9/1

Escaria Ten 10/1

Enjoy Dallen 10/1

Full Grand National Festival Schedule (all times BST)

Thursday 7 April

1.45pm SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.20 pm Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.55pm Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1)

3.30pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.05pm Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class 2)

4.40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5.15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2)

Friday 8 April (Ladies Day)

1.40pm Orell Park Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.55pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3.30pm Marsh Chase [Melling Chase] (Grade 1)

4.05pm Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

4.40pm Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

5.15pm Lydiate Handicap Hurdle

Saturday 9 April

1.45pm EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2.25pm Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3.00pm Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3.35pm Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.15pm Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5.15pm RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL HANDICAP CHASE (GRADE 3)

6.20pm Weatherbys NHSStallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)